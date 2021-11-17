Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OWL opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.