BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,243. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of BM Technologies worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

