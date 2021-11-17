BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.02. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $54.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

