BMO Capital Markets Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$32.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$32.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

