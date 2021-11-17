BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

SCCAF opened at $29.60 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

