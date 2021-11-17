Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$59.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.06.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

