Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $44.91 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

