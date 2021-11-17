Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$57.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.31.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$56.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$32.47 and a 12-month high of C$56.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

