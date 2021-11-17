Bonfida Price Tops $8.49 on Top Exchanges (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $8.49 or 0.00014076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $381.19 million and $4.35 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00068930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,968.55 or 0.99425238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.34 or 0.06965639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,899,753 coins and its circulating supply is 44,899,753 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

