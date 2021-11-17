Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BONXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 22,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,078. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.