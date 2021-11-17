Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BONXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 22,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,078. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

