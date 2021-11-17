Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 13,498 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $126.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

