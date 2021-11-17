Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 142,281 shares.The stock last traded at $29.76 and had previously closed at $31.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $891.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 101.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Boston Omaha by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Omaha by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.