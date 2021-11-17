Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTHE opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Boston Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Boston Therapeutics alerts:

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.