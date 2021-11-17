Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

