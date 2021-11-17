Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

