BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $27.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.55. 8,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,488. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.