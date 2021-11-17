Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Review

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 14.39 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -211.34 SM Energy $1.13 billion 3.71 -$764.61 million ($4.82) -7.14

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brigham Minerals and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 SM Energy 1 2 5 0 2.50

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.07%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than SM Energy.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Brigham Minerals pays out -1,272.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SM Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.76, suggesting that its share price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% SM Energy -26.52% 5.19% 1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats SM Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

