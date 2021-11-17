Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

BHG stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $91,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

