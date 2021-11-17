Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

