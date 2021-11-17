BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. BrightView has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.41.
BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.