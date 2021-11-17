BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. BrightView has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BrightView by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.