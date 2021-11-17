British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 427.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 60,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 489,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.