British Land’s (BLND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 533.40 ($6.97) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

