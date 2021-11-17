Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

BRMK stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

