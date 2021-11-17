Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadwind by 9.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

