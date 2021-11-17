Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,857. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

