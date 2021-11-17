Brokerages Anticipate Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $40,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

