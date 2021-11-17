Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 402,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

