Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ANIX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 123,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,846. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 18,244 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

