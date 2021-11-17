Brokerages Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.64 Million

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $29.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.26 million to $122.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.75 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

