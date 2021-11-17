Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

