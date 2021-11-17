Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $224.88. 136,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,953. Medpace has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.11. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

