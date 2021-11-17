Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.