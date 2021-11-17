Brokerages Expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SLRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,122. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

