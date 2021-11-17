Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.55. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.73 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

