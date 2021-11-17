Brokerages Expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 2,739,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,496. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at about $502,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.