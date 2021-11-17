Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $56.86

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,876. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 130.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

