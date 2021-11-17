Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Target Price at $22.38

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 74,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,233. Compass has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

