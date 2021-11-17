Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price at $60.36

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.09.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $12,355,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 69,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,108. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

