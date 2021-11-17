Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT at $205.67

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHMEF. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $65.99 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.