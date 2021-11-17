Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

HCSG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,236. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.46%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

