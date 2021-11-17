Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Target Price at $58.67

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

HYFM stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,840,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 788,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $41,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

