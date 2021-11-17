Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Target Price at €11.75

Shares of Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.75 ($13.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

