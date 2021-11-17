Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $80.44

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 11,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

