Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target at $16.13

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

