Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,062.50

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

RIO stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,453 ($58.18). 2,659,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,810.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,561.68. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

