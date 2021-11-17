Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $96.86

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSE FOUR traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
