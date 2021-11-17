Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $96.86

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after buying an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.