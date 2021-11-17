Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $96.86

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOUR traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.