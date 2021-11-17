Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) PT at $140.20

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ZD traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.69. 351,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,299. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.06. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 538.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 53,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $13,153,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

