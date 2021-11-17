Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$9.24 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.09.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,555.60. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.