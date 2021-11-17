Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

